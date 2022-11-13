live

Breaking News LIVE Updates November 13: Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the Iranian exile whose time spent at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport inspired filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s movie ‘The Terminal’ died of a heart attack in Terminal 2F of the same airport, reported Variety. The outlet has shared that Mehran, who also went by the name Sir Alfred, had been living in the airport again in recent weeks. He lived in Terminal 1 of Charles de Gaulle Airport. It was in 1988 that Mehran first settled at the airport after the United Kingdom denied him political asylum as a refugee despite the fact that he had a Scottish mother. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

