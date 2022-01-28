Breaking News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital today at around 12 Noon. According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on 28 January every year. At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes. The best cadets will receive a medal and baton from the Prime Minister, said the statement.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Jagannath Temple In Odisha To Remain Shut For Devotees From Jan 10 to 31

Live Updates

  • 6:59 AM IST

    Maharashtra | A fire broke out in a furniture godown in Sumaras Chamunda Complex of Bhiwandi area in Thane; 4 fire vehicles present on the spot engaged in controlling the fire. No casualties have been reported yet: Bhiwandi Fire Department

  • 6:45 AM IST
    Jute Mill workers block train over ‘temporary work suspension’ in West Bengal’s Bhatpara

    Jute Mill workers blocked a train on Thursday at Kankinara RS, North 24 Parganas, post ‘temporary work suspension’ until further notice. Speaking to ANI, a mill worker said that the suspension happens frequently citing “unavailability of raw jute”. “This happens every time stating unavailability of raw jute,” he said.