Breaking News Live Updates January 1, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 10th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday. According to the details, the virtual event will begin at 12:30 pm today. As per an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, this is in line with the government’s continued commitment and resolve to empower grassroots-level farmers. This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families, said PMO. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal four-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.6 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Polls 2021 Cancelled: State Election Commission | Here's Why