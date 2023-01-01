live

Breaking News Live Updates: Ties With China ‘Not Normal’, Says EAM Jaishankar

Breaking LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for the latest news updates from India and around the world.

Updated: January 1, 2023 7:25 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News Live Updates, January 1
Breaking News Live Updates, January 1

Breaking News Live Updates, January 1: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India will not agree to any move to unilaterally change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by China. Speaking to the Indian community in Cyprus, Jaishankar said New Delhi’s ties with Beijing are “not normal”. He added that terrorism cannot be used as a tool in diplomacy, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

Also Read:

Breaking LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for the latest news updates from India and around the world.

Live Updates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 1, 2023 7:22 AM IST

Updated Date: January 1, 2023 7:25 AM IST