Top Recommended Stories
Breaking News LIVE: Following Recent Terror Attacks, CRPF Deploys Additional Troops In J&K
Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.
Breaking News LIVE Updates, January 10: In view of the recent terrorist attacks in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the CRPF has deployed additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir, following a review meeting with the Jannu & Kashmir administration. In order to strengthen the security of the area, the CRPF is also planning to provide weapons training to Village Defence Committee (VDC) guards in the Union Territory, government officials said on Monday.
Also Read:
- Top 10 News: Delhi NCR Covered With Dense Fog, Temperature Reaches Below 2 Degrees, Schools To Remain Close Till January 15
- Delhi Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued In Delhi Amid Freezing Temperature, Cold Waves And Dense Fog - Watch Video
- Top 10 News: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra To Reach Panipat, Rahul Gandhi Can Come To Meet Mother Sonia Gandhi In Hospital - Watch
The aim is to make the VDC guards able to safeguard the villagers in case of any terrorist attack, said the officials, privy to the development.
Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.