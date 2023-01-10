live

Breaking News LIVE: Following Recent Terror Attacks, CRPF Deploys Additional Troops In J&K

Published: January 10, 2023 6:15 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Breaking News Live Updates: January 10

Breaking News LIVE Updates, January 10: In view of the recent terrorist attacks in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, the CRPF has deployed additional troops in Jammu and Kashmir, following a review meeting with the Jannu & Kashmir administration. In order to strengthen the security of the area, the CRPF is also planning to provide weapons training to Village Defence Committee (VDC) guards in the Union Territory, government officials said on Monday.

The aim is to make the VDC guards able to safeguard the villagers in case of any terrorist attack, said the officials, privy to the development.

