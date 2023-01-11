Home

LIVE | Delhi Govt-LG Row: SC Says Will Have To Find Balance, Decide Who Will Control Services

Breaking News Live Updates: January 13

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 11: A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, while resuming the hearing on the Centre-Delhi government row over control of services, said it will have to find a balance and decide whether the control over services in Delhi should be with Centre or the Delhi government or a median has to be found. The Supreme Court asked whether the Aam Aadmi Party government will have the power over the posting of an officer who has been allocated the Union Territory cadre. During the day-long hearing, the bench referred to the three entries: public order, police and land on the State list of subjects where the Delhi government cannot legislate as per Article 239AA (Special provisions with respect to Delhi).

