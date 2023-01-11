LIVE | Delhi Govt-LG Row: SC Says Will Have To Find Balance, Decide Who Will Control Services

  • Home
Updated: January 11, 2023 8:27 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 11: A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, while resuming the hearing on the Centre-Delhi government row over control of services, said it will have to find a balance and decide whether the control over services in Delhi should be with Centre or the Delhi government or a median has to be found. The Supreme Court asked whether the Aam Aadmi Party government will have the power over the posting of an officer who has been allocated the Union Territory cadre. During the day-long hearing, the bench referred to the three entries: public order, police and land on the State list of subjects where the Delhi government cannot legislate as per Article 239AA (Special provisions with respect to Delhi).

    Chhattisgarh | An incident of firing took place between CoBRA battalion personnel & Naxals while former’s helicopter was about to land at forward post near Bijapur-Telangana border. No casualties to battalion while Naxals sustained casualties. Searches are underway: CRPF

    Till today, more than 15 lakh air passengers screened for Covid19.Of which more than 200 passengers found Covid positive;their samples sent for genome sequencing show that BF.7 variant found in many passengers.Our vaccines are effective against this variant: Union Health Minister

    Delhi’s Patiala House Court dismisses bail petition of Shankar Mishra, who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26,2022. He was arrested by Delhi Police on January 6, 2023 from Bengaluru & is presently in judicial custody.

    West Bengal | Income Tax department is conducting searches at the residential & factory premises of TMC MLA Jakir Hussain in Murshidabad.

    Gross collections of direct tax for FY 2022-23 (up to 10.01.2023) are at Rs 14.71 lakh crore which is 24.58% higher than the corresponding period of last year while the net collection is 86.68% of the total budget estimates: Ministry of Finance

    Afghanistan | A spokesman for the Kabul security department, Khalid Zadran, in a tweet confirmed that the blast near the foreign ministry caused casualties. He added that the security forces have arrived at the scene, reports Tolo News

    All arrangements made for Gangasagar Mela. Work has begun for Ganga aarti. Ambulance, fire brigade also arranged. I request all pilgrims to maintain peace, not be misled by any rumour & only listen to govt announcements on mic to avert any untoward incident: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

