Breaking News Live Updates January 12, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 11 New Government Medical Colleges across Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai on Wednesday.The new medical colleges are being established at an estimated cost of about Rs 4000 crore of which, around Rs 2,145 crore will come from the Union government. The districts in which the new Medical Colleges are being established are Virudhunagar, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri. According to a statement released by the PM's Office, the establishment of these medical colleges are in line with "the PM's constant endeavour to promote affordable medical education and improve the health infrastructure across the country". PM Modi will also inaugurate a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Perumbakkam via video conferencing. The new campus of CICT in Chennai is built at a cost of Rs 24 crore.