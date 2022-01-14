Breaking News Live Updates Jan 14, 2022: The upward trend in COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued on Thursday after Delhi reported 28,867 new cases – the highest one-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic – with the positivity rate rising to 29.21 per cent, according to the state health bulletin. During the same period, the city-state reported 31 deaths that pushed Delhi’s toll to 25,271 with a case mortality rate of 1.53 per cent. Currently, Delhi has over 94,000 active COVID-19 cases while more than 15.27 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, as per the bulletin. While Delhi continued to see a spike in cases, Mumbai saw a dip in cases and recorded 13,702 new infections, down 16.55 per cent from 16,420 infections registered a day ago, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to the BMC bulletin, the case positivity rate also came down to 21.73 from 24.38 per cent a day before. It also said that six COVID fatalities were reported during the same period that pushed Mumbai’s death toll to 16,426.Also Read - Haryana Imposes Restrictions Across 22 Districts Amid Covid Cases | Check Guidelines Here