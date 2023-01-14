  • Home
Breaking News LIVE: In Big Move, Himachal Becomes 4th State to Restore Old Penshion Scheme

Breaking News LIVE Updates Jan 14, 2023: Stay tuned to India.com for all breaking news and the latest updates from India and the world.

Updated: January 14, 2023 7:04 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Breaking News LIVE: In Big Move, Himachal Becomes 4th State to Restore Old Penshion Scheme

Breaking News LIVE Updates Jan 14, 2023: Calling it a ‘Lohri gift’, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced its landmark decision of restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh employees who currently are under the New Pension Scheme. The decision taken in the party’s first cabinet meeting was one of the key poll promises. Asserting that the promise to provide Rs 1,500 per month to women in the age bracket of 18 to 60 years would be implemented, the chief minister said that a cabinet sub-committee headed by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar and Dhani Ram Shandil, Anirudh Singh and Jagat Negi as members has been constituted to prepare a road map for disbursement of Rs 1,500 per month in 30 days. A Committee has also been constituted to explore possibilities for one lakh jobs till February 13.

India.com brings you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and the world. Stay tuned to get live updates on major news topics here

Live Updates

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Missing woman cricketer found hanging in Odisha forest: Rajashree Swain, a 26-year-old woman cricketer of Odisha, was found hanging from a tree inside a dense forest in Cuttack district on Friday, the police said. She was missing since January 11. Her scooter was found abandoned near the forest.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    Makar Sankranti 2023 LIVE: Devotees took a holy dip in River Ganga in Varanasi on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today morning.

  • 7:22 AM IST

    Sharad Yadav Last rites LIVE: Mortal remains of the former Janata Dal(U) president Yadav (75) will leave for the airport at around 8 am. His mortal remains will be taken to Hoshangabad by a special flight at 9 am.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    Sharad Yadav Last rites LIVE: The last rites of veteran socialist leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav will be performed at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Madhya Pradesh`s Narmadapuram district on Saturday.

  • 7:05 AM IST

    Mild earthquake strikes Himachal: A mild earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said. The tremors were felt around 5:17 am and the depth of the quake was 5 km, National Centre for Seismology said.

Published Date: January 14, 2023 7:03 AM IST

Updated Date: January 14, 2023 7:04 AM IST