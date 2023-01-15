Home

News

India

Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Opens Shelter Homes For Homeless As Coldwave Grips Capital

live

Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Opens Shelter Homes For Homeless As Coldwave Grips Capital

Stay tuned with India.com for latest updates on news from India and around the world.

Breaking News Live

Breaking News LIVE Updates, January 15: Temperatures in Delhi-NCR are likely to dip from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted, as icy northeasterly winds from the snow-covered mountains have already started blowing towards the plains. The western disturbance, which had brought reprieve from a cold spell in large swathes of north and northwest India, has begun to retreat, it said. Large parts of north and northwest India recorded below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before the western disturbance brought relief, an IMD official said.

Stay tuned with India.com for latest updates on news from India and around the world.

Load More