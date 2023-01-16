Home

Breaking News Live: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Hits Indonesia’s West Java Province

Breaking News Live Updates: January 16

Breaking News Live Updates, January 16: An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Saturday, the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said. According to the BMKG, the epicentre of the earthquake was on land and there is no potential for a tsunami.

One person was injured while four houses and a school were damaged in the town of Garut, according to the country’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

