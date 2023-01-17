Home

News

India

Chandigarh Mayor Polls: AAP, BJP To Battle It Out Today As Congress Steps Out Of Race

live

Chandigarh Mayor Polls: AAP, BJP To Battle It Out Today As Congress Steps Out Of Race

Breaking LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result 2022_ Full List Of Winners

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 17: The Chandigarh Mayoral Polls scheduled for today, Jan 17 is set to be a one-on-one contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with both parties having 14 councillors each in the municipal corporation. The elections for three posts – Chandigarh mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor – will begin at 11 am in the Assembly hall of the municipal corporation. The Congress party, which has six councillors, opted out of the race on Thursday, 12 January. The election is important because the municipal corporation elections held in December 2021 saw the emergence of AAP as the party won 14 seats, whereas the BJP and the Congress managed to win only 12 and 8 seats respectively. To avoid poaching, four days before the high-stakes mayoral elections, AAP, BJP and Congress have moved their councillors to stations in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the states ruled by them, respectively.

Load More