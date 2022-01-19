Breaking News January 19 Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday to finalise candidates for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls scheduled next month, sources said in the party. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda, Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Co-in charge G Kishan Reddy, Co-in charge Darshana Jardosh and other top leaders are likely to be be present in the meeting. According to the sources in the party, the first organisational meeting was held on Tuesday at the BJP headquarters regarding the Goa elections. The next important meeting will be held on today (January 19) regarding ticket distribution. Sources told ANI that BJP will contest on all 40 seats in Goa and the party may axe a couple of sitting MLAs as well. Notably, the party that wins 21 seats in Goa forms the government, but last time no party was able to reach this figure. Congress had won the most seats 17 and 13 seats were bagged by the BJP. Apart from BJP and Congress, many other parties including TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party will field their candidates in the Goa Assembly elections to be held on February 14.Also Read - PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana : How To Add Your Name To PM KISAN Beneficiary List? Step-By-Step Guide Here

