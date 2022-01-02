Breaking News Live Updates January 2, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Meerut on Sunday and lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at around 1 PM. As per Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the University will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 Crore. One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision. The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state of the art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball/Volleyball/Handball/Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall and a Cycling velodrome. The university will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing and Kayaking, among other facilities. The University will have the capacity of training 1080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 2 to January 8: What's In Store For You This Week?