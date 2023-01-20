Home

News

India

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Protests Erupt In Peru As Thousands Of Police Officers Deployed To Guard Capital

live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Protests Erupt In Peru As Thousands Of Police Officers Deployed To Guard Capital

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 20: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Update: January 20

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 20: Thousands of police officers deployed to the capital Lima as hundreds of protesters marched toward the downtown area, while fierce clashes erupted in the southern city of Arequipa, reported CNN. Protesters want new elections, the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, a change to the constitution and the release of former President Pedro Castillo, who is currently in pre-trial detention. At least 53 people have died in the unrest since Peru’s protest movement began in December, and a further 772 have been injured, the national Ombudsman’s office said Thursday. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 20

Load More