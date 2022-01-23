Breaking News LIVE updates January 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will unveil the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate in New Delhi. “At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Saturday. PM Modi said that till the time the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of the freedom fighter would be inaugurated on January 23. “Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary,” tweeted PM Modi.Also Read - Netaji's Grand Hologram Statue to be Unveiled by PM Modi at India Gate on 23rd Jan; All About it

