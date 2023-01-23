Home

News

India

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Fighter Jets Escort Ryanair Flight From Poland To Greece After Bomb Threat

live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Fighter Jets Escort Ryanair Flight From Poland To Greece After Bomb Threat

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 23: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 23

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 23: A Ryanair plane travelling from Poland to Athens landed safely on Sunday in the Greek capital Athens, after the pilot reported a bomb threat during the flight, reported euronews. Fighter jets scrambled to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece after a bomb threat was reported. Two Greek F-16s escorted a Ryanair plane from Katowice in Poland as a precaution after a bomb threat was reported on the flight, according to the Greek Defence Ministry. Hungarian warplanes had earlier escorted the plane, the source added. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Load More