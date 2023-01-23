Top Recommended Stories
Breaking News LIVE Updates: Fighter Jets Escort Ryanair Flight From Poland To Greece After Bomb Threat
Breaking News LIVE Updates January 23: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.
Breaking News LIVE Updates January 23: A Ryanair plane travelling from Poland to Athens landed safely on Sunday in the Greek capital Athens, after the pilot reported a bomb threat during the flight, reported euronews. Fighter jets scrambled to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece after a bomb threat was reported. Two Greek F-16s escorted a Ryanair plane from Katowice in Poland as a precaution after a bomb threat was reported on the flight, according to the Greek Defence Ministry. Hungarian warplanes had earlier escorted the plane, the source added. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.