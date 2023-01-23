  • Home
Breaking News LIVE Updates: Fighter Jets Escort Ryanair Flight From Poland To Greece After Bomb Threat

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 23: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Published: January 23, 2023 7:03 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Breaking News Live Update: January 22
Breaking News LIVE Updates January 23

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 23: A Ryanair plane travelling from Poland to Athens landed safely on Sunday in the Greek capital Athens, after the pilot reported a bomb threat during the flight, reported euronews. Fighter jets scrambled to escort a Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece after a bomb threat was reported. Two Greek F-16s escorted a Ryanair plane from Katowice in Poland as a precaution after a bomb threat was reported on the flight, according to the Greek Defence Ministry. Hungarian warplanes had earlier escorted the plane, the source added. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Live Updates

  • 7:29 AM IST

    Burkina Faso demands French troops to leave: Govt letter | Burkina Faso has asked France to move its troops out of the country within a month, according to a letter from the authorities in Ouagadougou to Paris, the state news agency AIB reported according to ANI.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    Fighter Jets Escort Ryanair Flight From Poland To Greece After Bomb Threat | A Ryanair plane travelling from Poland to Athens landed safely on Sunday in the Greek capital Athens, after the pilot reported a bomb threat during the flight, reported euronews, according to news agency ANI.

