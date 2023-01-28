  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Breaking News LIVE Updates: 5 People Killed In Shooting Outside Synagogue in Jerusalem
live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: 5 People Killed In Shooting Outside Synagogue in Jerusalem

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 28: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Published: January 28, 2023 6:59 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 28
Breaking News LIVE Updates January 28

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 28: Death toll in Jerusalem synagogue terror attack rises to 8, according to the tweet of the Foreign Ministry of Israel. Ten people were injured as a result of the attack. The alleged shooter was also later killed by police forces, according to police, CNN reported. The paramedics reached the incident site right after the attack took place near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street in Jerusalem. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Fresh Russian shelling kills 10 Ukranian civilians | A new barrage of Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, The Associated Press reported citing the office of Ukraine’s president

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Japan to downgrade COVID classification on May 8 | Japan decided to lower COVID-19 to the same category of infectious diseases as seasonal influenza on May 8, reported NHK World. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, along with health minister Kato Katsunobu and other Cabinet members in a meeting of the government’s task force made the decision to downgrade COVID-19 classification, according to a report by news agency ANI.

  • 6:57 AM IST

    5 people killed in shooting outside synagogue in Jerusalem | A gunman killed at least five people outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem before being shot dead, Al Jazeera reported citing Israeli medics.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 28, 2023 6:59 AM IST