live

LIVE | Infant Among 5 Killed As Speeding Car Crashes Into Tree In Haryana’s Sirsa

Breaking LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.

LIVE | Infant Among 5 Killed As Speeding Car Crashes Into Tree In Haryana's Sirsa

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 3: At least five persons, including a minor, were killed and several others were injured after a car rammed into a tree near Mehnakhera village on the Sirsa-Rania road in the district. According to Sub-Inspector Kishori Lal, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a tree. The impact was so fierce that the car broke into two pieces. “A total of five people have died which includes a minor too and several are injured. All the victims were residents of Mehnakhera village and were coming back to their village after offering prayers at a religious spot in Kharia village, about 5 km from the village when this accident happened,” the SI said.

Load More