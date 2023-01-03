live

LIVE | Infant Among 5 Killed As Speeding Car Crashes Into Tree In Haryana’s Sirsa

Updated: January 3, 2023 6:30 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 3: At least five persons, including a minor, were killed and several others were injured after a car rammed into a tree near Mehnakhera village on the Sirsa-Rania road in the district. According to Sub-Inspector Kishori Lal, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a tree. The impact was so fierce that the car broke into two pieces. “A total of five people have died which includes a minor too and several are injured. All the victims were residents of Mehnakhera village and were coming back to their village after offering prayers at a religious spot in Kharia village, about 5 km from the village when this accident happened,” the SI said.

Live Updates

  • 6:59 AM IST

    Sultanpuri Horror: Delhi Police Steps Up Probe, Special CP Visits Janauti Village

    A team of top officials of Delhi Police visited Janauti village in the early hours of Tuesday to further investigate the Khanjawala incident where a 20-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road in the national capital. The team was led by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.

  • 6:39 AM IST

    Siddheshwar Swami of Jnanayogashrama dies at 81

    Siddeshwar Swami, the seer of the Jnanayogashrama here, who was known for his scholarly discourses and powerful oratory passed away on Monday.

    The 81-year-old seer was suffering from age-related ailments for some time now.

    Announcing the passing away of the seer who was known as “walking god” among his disciples, Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura, Vijay Mahantesh Danammanava said he breathed his last at the ashram Monday evening.

Published Date: January 3, 2023 6:29 AM IST

