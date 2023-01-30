Home

News

India

LIVE | Don’t Forget Your Umbrella! IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi-NCR For Next 12 Hrs

live

LIVE | Don’t Forget Your Umbrella! IMD Predicts Rainfall In Delhi-NCR For Next 12 Hrs

Breaking LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 30: The national capital is likely to experience light to moderate spells of rainfall in the next 12 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday. The approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi will likely trigger light to moderate spells of rainfall over the city, the weather office said. Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi area of Delhi will experience light rainfall, according to the weather department. In the NCR region, light to moderate rainfall was forecast Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, and Manesar.

Breaking News Live Updates

Load More