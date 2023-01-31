Home

Breaking News Live: Russia Slams BBC For Its Documentary On PM Modi, Says It’s Waging Information War

Breaking News Live Updates, January 31: Russia came down heavily on the BBC over its documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat riots. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s spokesperson has accused the BBC of waging an information war not only against Russia but also against other countries following an independent policy, ANI reported. “After a certain number of years, it turns out that BBC is fighting even within the British establishment, being an instrument of the interests of some groups against others. It should be treated accordingly,” Zakharova was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Notably, the Centre has directed social media platforms to block links to the documentary.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the government’s decision to block the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

