Breaking News LIVE Updates: Delhi Airport Sees 3 Flight Diversions Due To Bad Weather

Breaking News Updates

Breaking News LIVE Updates: The Delhi airport saw diversions of at least three flights on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, according to an official. Several flights were also delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital, he said. A total of five flights were diverted to various destinations between 9.30 pm on Tuesday and 7 am on Wednesday, the official said. Out of these, three were diverted to Jaipur in Rajasthan and one each to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Mumbai in Maharashtra, the official said on Wednesday. Dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital resulting in low visibility conditions on Wednesday morning.

