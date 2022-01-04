Breaking News Live Updates January 3, 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multiple developmental projects during his visit to the states of Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal. Thereafter, in Agartala, he will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and will also launch two key development initiatives, the Prime Minister’s office informed on January 2. “In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 Projects worth around Rs 1,850 crores and lay the foundation stone of nine projects worth around Rs 2,950 crore,” the official release said. In line with the countrywide projects to improve connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway Projects to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1700 crore. Another important infrastructure that will enhance seamless year-round connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion, is the construction of Steel Bridge built over Barak River on NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This Steel Bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the programme. Prime Minister will also dedicate, to the people of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 1100 crores, the official release said.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: 1,796 New COVID Cases Reported in Delhi Today, Positivity Rate Rises to 2.44%