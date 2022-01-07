Breaking News Live Updates January 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually inaugurate the second campus of the Kolkata-based Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in what will be his first programme of any kind since Wednesday’s security breach in Punjab, which led to the cancellation of a scheduled rally in Ferozepur. “At 1pm tomorrow, 7th January, I will join the programme to virtually inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata. This Institute will augment healthcare capacities in Eastern India and in the Northeast,” PM Modi shared on Twitter. According to a statement issued by his office, the institute’s second campus has been constructed at a cost of ₹530 crore, of which the Union government and the West Bengal have contributed ₹400 crore and ₹130 crore respectively. The new campus, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has 460 beds, and is equipped with ‘cutting-edge’ infrastructure cancer-diagnosis, staging, treatment and care.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Social Worker, Padma Shri Awardee Sindhutai Sapkal Passes Away In Pune