Breaking News LIVE Updates: Delhi Wakes Up To Dense Fog Amid Severe Coldwave Conditions

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 7:

Updated: January 7, 2023 7:15 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Delhi woke up to dense fog on Saturday as severe coldwave conditions continue to prevail in the capital city. Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi has issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of low visibility conditions caused due to fog. Airport authorities in an advisory to the passengers on Saturday said that several procedures have been undertaken at the airport to counter the menace of low visibility at the airport.

  • 7:17 AM IST

    US announces military assistance worth over $3.75 billion for Ukraine, European allies | The United States announced military assistance worth over USD 3.75 billion for Ukraine, European allies, and partners, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a statement. In the statement, Antony Blinken said, “This assistance includes a $2.85 billion drawdown from stocks of the Department of Defense to be provided immediately to Ukraine and $225 million in Foreign Military Financing to build the long-term capacity and support modernization of Ukraine’s military.”

  • 7:16 AM IST

    Delhi airport issues advisory to passengers owing to low visibility conditions | Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi has issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of low visibility conditions caused due to fog.

  • 7:15 AM IST

    Severe coldwave conditions continue in Delhi: Delhi woke up to dense fog today as severe coldwave conditions continue to prevail in the capital city

Published Date: January 7, 2023 7:14 AM IST

Updated Date: January 7, 2023 7:15 AM IST