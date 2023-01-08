live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: One Dead, 57 Others Injured In Collision On Mexico City’s Metro

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 8: Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Published: January 8, 2023 7:20 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 8
Breaking News LIVE Updates January 8

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 8: One person died while 57 others were injured after two trains collided on Metro Line 3 in Mexico City on Saturday, El Universal reported citing the head of government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum. The crash between metro trains took place between La Raza and Potrero stations. Addressing a press conference, Claudia Sheinbaum expressed solidarity with the people undergoing treatment in hospitals and the relatives of the young woman who died in the train collision, according to the Mexico-based newspaper El Universal. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:25 AM IST

    Sri Ram Sena Belagavi District President, his driver injured in firing | Sri Ram Sena district president and his driver escaped with injuries in a firing incident at Hindalaga village area, the police said.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    One Dead, 57 Others Injured In Collision On Mexico City’s Metro: One person died while 57 others were injured after two trains collided on Metro Line 3 in Mexico City on Saturday, El Universal reported citing the head of government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 8, 2023 7:20 AM IST