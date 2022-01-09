Breaking News LIVE January 9: Terming the assault on a Sikh taxi driver at the JFK International Airport as “deeply disturbing”, India’s Consulate General in New York said that it has taken up the matter with the US authorities and urged them to investigate the incident. The assault against a Sikh taxi driver in New York is deeply disturbing. “We have taken up the matter with US authorities and urged them to investigate this violent incident,” the Consulate General of India in New York tweeted. An undated 26-second video uploaded by Navjot Pal Kaur on Twitter on January 4, showed a man assaulting the Sikh taxi driver outside the airport. The person can be heard allegedly using expletives against the victim. He repeatedly hits and punches him and knocks off his turban. The video has led to angry reactions by the community members. Stay tuned for more updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 9 to January 15: What’s In Store For You This Week?