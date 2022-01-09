Breaking News LIVE January 9: Terming the assault on a Sikh taxi driver at the JFK International Airport as “deeply disturbing”, India’s Consulate General in New York said that it has taken up the matter with the US authorities and urged them to investigate the incident. The assault against a Sikh taxi driver in New York is deeply disturbing. “We have taken up the matter with US authorities and urged them to investigate this violent incident,” the Consulate General of India in New York tweeted. An undated 26-second video uploaded by Navjot Pal Kaur on Twitter on January 4, showed a man assaulting the Sikh taxi driver outside the airport. The person can be heard allegedly using expletives against the victim. He repeatedly hits and punches him and knocks off his turban. The video has led to angry reactions by the community members. Stay tuned for more updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, January 9 to January 15: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Live Updates

  • 6:53 AM IST

    Jharkhand health minister again tests COVID positive: Fifteen people in the Jharkhand chief minister’s residence in Ranchi, including Hemant Soren’s wife and his two children have tested positive for coronavirus. Ranchi chief medical officer Vinod Kumar said that 62 people were tested at the chief minister’s residence. Reports of 24 of them were available this evening and it was found that Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren, their two sons Nitin and Vishwajit, sister-in-law Sarla Murmu and a bodyguard were among the 15 affected.

  • 6:49 AM IST

