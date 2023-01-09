live

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Poor Visibility In Delhi, Agra And Other North Indian Cities As Coldwave Conditions Continue

Breaking News LIVE Updates January 9:

Updated: January 9, 2023 7:37 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers and entered the country's congressional building, the Supreme Court, and the Planalto Presidential Palace, CNN reported citing images shown in Brazilian media. Brazil's Attorney General's office (MPF) has said that it is conducting an investigation of all those involved in the breaching of the country's congressional building, the Supreme Court, and the Planalto Presidential Palace.

  • 8:20 AM IST

    29 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Amid Coldwave

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Poor visibility in Delhi, Agra and other north Indian cities as coldwave conditions continue | “Visibility recorded at 5:30am today in Bhatinda-0 metre, Amritsar-25 and Ambala-25 metres each, Hissar-50 metres, Delhi (Safdarjung)-25 metres, Delhi (Palam)-50 metres; Uttar Pradesh: Agra-0 metre, Lucknow (Amausi)-0 metres, Varanasi (Babatpur)-25 metres, Bareilly-50 metres,” the IMD said.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro’s Supporters Storm Congress, Supreme Court, Presidential Palace | Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro breached security barriers and entered the country’s congressional building, the Supreme Court, and the Planalto Presidential Palace, CNN reported citing images shown in Brazilian media.

