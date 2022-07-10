Breaking News Updates July 10: Millions of Muslims across India and world are celebrating Eid al-Adha or Bakra-Eid– one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar- on Sunday. Known as the “Feast of Sacrifice”, the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia. Devotees across the country offered namaz at Mosques on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a “Natural Farming Conclave” on Sunday via video-conference. The conclave is being organised in Surat, Gujarat and will witness participation of thousands of farmers and all other stakeholders who have made adoption of natural farming in Surat a success story, the PMO said in a statement. It noted that Modi in his address at a Gujarat panchayat congregation in March had exhorted at least 75 farmers in each village to adopt natural farming. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Eid ul-Adha Namaz: Check Out Details Of Special Prayer Arrangements In Kolkata, Agra