Breaking News Live Updates July 11: The Supreme Court (SC) is likely to hear a batch of petitions related to the sudden change of power in Maharashtra on Monday, which may eventually decide the fate of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led regime. The BJP-led government is expected to go for the state cabinet expansion after the apex court has gives its judgment on the matter. Meanwhile, insistent rainfall continued in parts of southern and western India. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense wet spell is likely to continue over Telangana, Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh on Monday, while a fresh intense wet spell is likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka from Tuesday. The Amarnath yatra which was partially suspended due to cloudburst is also set to resume today from Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam. Choppers from both sides, Baltal and Nunwan will be available, informed Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board official. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - After Maharashtra, Crisis Hits Goa Congress as 5 of Its MLAs Go 'Incommunicado', May Join BJP | 10 Points