Breaking News Live Updates July 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Jharkhand's Deoghar and Patna in Bihar on Tuesday. At around 12:45 pm, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,800 crores in Deoghar. He will also inaugurate newly constructed Deoghar airport. The 657-acre airport, which will be dedicated to the people of the region on the occasion, has been built at a cost of Rs 401 crore. Thereafter at around 2:20 pm, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas. At around 6 pm, Prime Minister will address the closing ceremony of Centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna. Meanwhile, heavy rains continued to lash over southern and western parts of the country. In Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared a three-day holiday for all academic institutions from Monday. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.