Breaking News LIVE Updates July 12, 2021: Amid concerns of new COVID-19 variants in India, the country recorded 41,506 new single-day cases and 895 deaths on Sunday. Kerala reported the highest cases at 14,087, followed by Maharashtra with 8,296 cases. Two terrorists of the Al-Qaeda-supported Ansar Ghazwatul Hind were arrested from the outskirts Lucknow and they were planning explosions, including using "human bombs", at several places in Uttar Pradesh, prompting authorities to sound an alert in UP and Bihar. Meanwhile, the second consecutive devotees-less Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri is set to begin today and the district administration has imposed a curfew for two days. . Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.