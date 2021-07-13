Breaking News Updates July 13, 2021: Despite the nationwide tally of new cases remaining low, it seems that the COVID-19 pandemic is rearing its head again. While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the Covid numbers, the northeastern region has been a cause of concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend. Amid concerns over the coronavirus numbers in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on Tuesday at 11 am through video conferencing to discuss the Covid-19 situation.Also Read - COVID-19 Cases Rising Again? Increasing 'R' Factor of Coronavirus for 1st Time in 2 Months Likely Hints at Fresh Spike

Meanwhile, the R-factor, which indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading in the country, has also risen recently, revealed an analysis by researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai. The R-factor has increased slightly to 0.88 in June-end after being at its lowest-ever value of 0.78 from mid-May till late last month, it showed. This comes amid the unlocking process by many states trying to restore a semblance of normalcy as the deadly second wave, which infected lakhs and killed thousands during its peak in April-May, shows signs of ebbing. Also Read - IMA Makes Big Statement On Covid Third Wave in India After States Reopen Tourist, Religious Places

Live Updates

  • 8:13 AM IST

    Cabinet Committee: Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav and Union Minister for Woman and Child Development, Smriti Irani, has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been included in the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    Delhi Police: A criminal named Abdul Wahid sustained gunshot injury during an encounter with Delhi Police Special Cell in Chhawla area, last night.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    All COVID-19 restrictions in the UK to end on July 19: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that all virus restrictions in England will end on July 19.
    Johnson told reporters that the move will eliminate mandates to wear masks in public places, social distancing rules, and work-from-home recommendations reported NHK World.