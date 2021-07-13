Breaking News Updates July 13, 2021: Despite the nationwide tally of new cases remaining low, it seems that the COVID-19 pandemic is rearing its head again. While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the Covid numbers, the northeastern region has been a cause of concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend. Amid concerns over the coronavirus numbers in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on Tuesday at 11 am through video conferencing to discuss the Covid-19 situation.Also Read - COVID-19 Cases Rising Again? Increasing 'R' Factor of Coronavirus for 1st Time in 2 Months Likely Hints at Fresh Spike

Meanwhile, the R-factor, which indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading in the country, has also risen recently, revealed an analysis by researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai. The R-factor has increased slightly to 0.88 in June-end after being at its lowest-ever value of 0.78 from mid-May till late last month, it showed. This comes amid the unlocking process by many states trying to restore a semblance of normalcy as the deadly second wave, which infected lakhs and killed thousands during its peak in April-May, shows signs of ebbing.

Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.