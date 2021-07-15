Breaking News LIVE Updates July 15, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Thursday, July 15, to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore. Ahead of his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi on Wednesday shared details of many projects he will inaugurate there and asserted that his government’s vision is to build quality infrastructure in the holy city for the coming generations. He said these projects will further boost “ease of living” for the people of Kashi, the ancient name of Varanasi, and Poorvanchal. The Prime Minister will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on the Ganga river, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.Also Read - Smriti Mandhana Wins Twitterverse With Her Breathtaking 51-Ball 70 During 4th T20I vs Eng-W

Meanwhile, the Left parties in Odisha have called for a six-hour bandh in the state on July 15, protesting against the steep fuel price hike. Leaders of CPI, CPI(M), Forward Block and CPI(ML- Liberation) announced that the bandh would begin at 6 am and continue till 12 pm. The Left leaders demanded immediate withdrawal of taxes imposed on fuel by the Centre and the state government to bring down prices to provide relief to the common people.

