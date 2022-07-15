Breaking News Updates July 15: Heavy rains continued in Gujarat on Thursday causing flood like situation in the state that so far claimed at least 43 lives in the state since July 7. According to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with the timely decisions taken by his government more than 33,000 people have been evacuated and the loss to life and property has been brought under control. There are currently 18 NDRF teams and 18 SDRF platoons operating across the state. Another eight teams are in reserve. Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation that recommend an India-specific waiver under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), thus deepening defence ties between both the democracies and help deter aggressors like China. The House approved the measure, offered by Democratic Representative Congressman Ro Khanna, an Indian-American Congressman and a member of the House Armed Services Act, as an amendment to the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by 330 to 99. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Two Journalists Shot At In UP's Sonbhadra