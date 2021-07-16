Breaking News LIVE Updates July 16, 2021: PM Modi will inaugurate several key Railway projects in Gujarat today via video conferencing. The Railway projects include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana – Varetha line, and the newly electrified Surendranagar – Pipavav section. He will also inaugurate the Aquatics and Robotics Gallery, and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Govt Warns Covid Violators, Says Don't Talk About Third Wave Like Weather Update, Understand The Seriousness

Live Updates

  • 8:24 AM IST

    PM Modi will inaugurate robotic gallery, 5-star hotel atop railway station, revamped Vadnagar station where he sold tea, railway projects worth Rs 1100 crore in Gujarat today

  • 7:25 AM IST

    2 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed during an encounter between security personnel and terrorists at Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar. Search underway. Details awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police.