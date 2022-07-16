Breaking News LIVE Updates July 16: The governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam signed an agreement here to resolve the existing border-related disputes between the two neighbouring states. The pact — ‘Namsai Declaration’, was signed at the Chief Ministerial level meeting that was attended by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma. Under the pact, the state governments have agreed to reduce the number of disputed villages. “We have decided to restrict the disputed villages to 86 instead of earlier 123. This is historic,” Assam CM Sarma said. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Assam's Cachar District Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Offices, Public Places As COVID Cases Rise. Check Guidelines 

Live Updates

  • 8:23 AM IST

    Kanwar Yatra 2022: “All duties have been activated. Police deployed at all roundabouts, lanes from where kanwars will move. All meat shops on yatra route closed. Liquor shops will be closed towards yatra routes and their shutters will be opened to opposite sides,” VS Pandey, DM Haridwar, said.

  • 7:08 AM IST

    India remains deeply concerned over situation in Ukraine: Govt | “India remains deeply concerned over ongoing situation in Ukraine. Conflict has resulted in loss of lives & countless mysteries for people particularly for women, children & the elderly,” Pratik Mathur, Counsellor at UNSC Arria-formula meeting on Ukraine.

  • 7:07 AM IST

