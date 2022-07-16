Breaking News LIVE Updates July 16: The governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam signed an agreement here to resolve the existing border-related disputes between the two neighbouring states. The pact — ‘Namsai Declaration’, was signed at the Chief Ministerial level meeting that was attended by Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma. Under the pact, the state governments have agreed to reduce the number of disputed villages. “We have decided to restrict the disputed villages to 86 instead of earlier 123. This is historic,” Assam CM Sarma said. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates from India and around the world.Also Read - Assam's Cachar District Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Offices, Public Places As COVID Cases Rise. Check Guidelines