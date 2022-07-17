Breaking News LIVE July 17: Indian Navy helicopters continued relief operations in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district which remained cut off due to massive floods after the Godavari river turned ferocious.Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Navy launched two medium-lift UH3H helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam in response to a request from the Eluru district administration in Andhra Pradesh for rescue and relief operations due to massive flooding in the Godavari river. The helicopters air-dropped relief material including essential food items, medicines, milk, bread, etc to the marooned villagers. So far over 2,000 kilograms of relief material have been delivered by the helicopters operating from Rajahmundry airport. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Process Is Punishment In India's Criminal Justice System, Says CJI NV Ramana