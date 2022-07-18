Breaking News LIVE Updates July 18: Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote on Monday to elect the 15th President of India, with NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu having a clear edge over Opposition’s Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be cast in her favour. The polling will take place in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies for which ballot boxes have already reached their destinations. The electoral college which elects the president through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. The value of the vote of a member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. The value of vote of each MLA varies in different states. The counting of votes will take place at Parliament House on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Florida Amusement Park Pauses New Sniper-Like Laser Game