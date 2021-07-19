Parliament Monsoon Session/Breaking News LIVE Updates July 19, 2021: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin at 11 am today and the government has readied a big legislative agenda even as opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues, including handling of the second wave of COVID-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers’ stir. Meanwhile, at least 30 people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions on Sunday. Delhi also witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm this morning and the city is predicted to receive rainfall for the next two to three days. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Opposition to Corner Govt Over Pegasus Spyware Issue | 10 Points

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Parliament LIVE: PM Modi says Opposition insulting Dalits – “Perhaps some people are not happy if counrty’s women, OBCs, farmers’ sons become Ministers. That is why they don’t even allow their introduction,” says PM Modi while introducing his Council of Ministers in Lok Sabha, amid uproar by Opposition MPs.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 begins, ruckus in Lok Sabha during PM Modi’s speech

  • 10:54 AM IST

  • 10:53 AM IST

    Kerala Bakr-Eid row: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Kerala government’s decision to ease restrictions ahead of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) when the state is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and test positivity rate.

  • 10:46 AM IST

  • 10:46 AM IST

    Monsoon session to begin shortly, PM Modi urges parties, MPs to ask sharp, difficult questions: “I would like to urge all the MPs & all the parties to ask the most difficult & sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Govt to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people’s trust & improve pace of development,” says PM Modi

  • 10:44 AM IST

    Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha to be held 4 pm today

  • 10:13 AM IST

  • 9:47 AM IST

    Suspension of business notice in RS by RJD, CPI: Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam of the CPI has given the suspension of Business notice under rule 267, “over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware” and the phone tapping issue.

  • 9:42 AM IST
    India COVID tally update: India reports 38,164 new COVID-19 cases, 38,660 recoveries, and 499 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.
    Total cases: 3,11,44,229
    Active cases: 4,21,665
    Total recoveries: 3,03,08,456
    Death toll: 4,14,108
    Total vaccination: 40,64,81,493