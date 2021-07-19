Parliament Monsoon Session/Breaking News LIVE Updates July 19, 2021: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin at 11 am today and the government has readied a big legislative agenda even as opposition is raring to corner the ruling dispensation over a host of issues, including handling of the second wave of COVID-19, rise in fuel prices and farmers’ stir. Meanwhile, at least 30 people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions on Sunday. Delhi also witnessed light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm this morning and the city is predicted to receive rainfall for the next two to three days. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Parliament Monsoon Session 2021: Opposition to Corner Govt Over Pegasus Spyware Issue | 10 Points