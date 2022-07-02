Breaking News Live Updates July 2, 2022: The two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad today. The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. The entire city of Hyderabad has donned a saffron hue with the BJP flags and banners ahead of the party’s mega show. The posters showcase the achievement of the central government. Every nook and cranny of the city is decked up with big cutouts and banners of top BJP leaders. Meetings of the national general secretaries and national office bearers followed by the national executive meeting will be held on July 2 and a public meeting will be held at the Parade Ground on July 3 with the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Also Read - Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde Govt To Face Floor Test On July 4

