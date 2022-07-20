Breaking News LIVE Updates July 20: Three leaders, including Prime Minister-turned-acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, are to contest in the first-ever race for Sri Lanka’s Presidency on Wednesday. Wickremesinghe is to compete with the support of the section of former President Rajapksa’s party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). Leader of Samgai Jana Balawegaya (SJB) or United People’s Power party and the Opposition Leader, Sajith Premadasa withdrew from the contest and proposed the name of Dullas Alahapperuma, former Media Minister of Rajapaksa government and also a member of the SLPP for the presidential post while it was seconded by SLPP chairman G. L. Peiris. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world. Also Read - Sri Lanka Leader of Opposition Appeals PM Narendra Modi To 'Keep Helping Sri Lanka'