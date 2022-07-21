Breaking News LIVE Updates July 21 | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case. The Congress has decided to protest across the country against the BJP-led government Thursday in support of Sonia Gandhi. The police have already made elaborate arrangements and have barricaded Akbar Road as the party headquarters is located at 24, Akbar Road. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, other senior party leaders and MPs are already present in Delhi. They had a meeting on Wednesday evening at Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s house. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world. Also Read - Akbar Road Sealed As Sonia Gandhi Set To Appear Before ED