Breaking News LIVE Updates July 24, 2021: A total of 129 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in 48 hours as heavy showers lashed several parts of west and southern India. The toll includes 38 deaths in a landslide in Talai village in coastal Raigad district’s Mahad tehsil on Thursday. Besides landslides, several people were swept away in floodwaters. Heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka over the past 24 hours have claimed three lives, led to landslides in eight places and evacuation of about 9,000 people. Several parts of Goa, including Sattari and Bicholim tehsils in the north and Dharbandora in the south, are reeling under a flood-like situation, and a large number of houses were inundated as the water level of some rivers rose following heavy rains over the past few days. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Maharashtra Rains: Death Toll Rises Over 60, Uddhav Thackeray Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh | Key Points