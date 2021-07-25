Breaking News LIVE Updates July 25, 2021: As many as 112 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents while 99 were still missing in Maharashtra. NDRF said its 26 teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Sahara, Sangli, Sindhudurg Nagar and Kolhapur in coordination with the state administration. Earlier, a landslide caused by heavy rains in Raigad district of Maharashtra led to the death of at least 36 persons. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation through 79th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am today. Meanwhile, India recorded a fresh spike of 39,097 daily COVID-19 infections and 546 deaths yesterday. An increase of 3,464 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day. The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far in the country has reached 42.78 crore. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Maharashtra Rains LIVE Updates: Death Toll Due to Floods, Landslides Mounts to 138, Over 1 Lakh Evacuated as