Breaking News Live Updates July 25: President-elect Droupadi Murmu is all set to take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21 gun salute. She will become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977. According to Union Home Ministry, the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her. The President will then deliver an address. Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest. She would become India's first tribal President. She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world

Live Updates

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Droupadi Murmu to take oath followed by 21 gun salute

    President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21 gun salute.

    The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her.

    The President elect will take the oath of office followed by a 21 gun salute, the home ministry said.

    The President will then deliver an address.

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Delhi traffic police issues advisory for movements during Prez-elect’s swearing-in ceremony

    Vehicular movement is likely to be affected in Lutyens Delhi on Monday due to the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of India, Delhi Traffic Police said Sunday.

    Commuters are asked to avoid roundabout Kautilya, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Krishna Menon Marg, Vijay Chowk, K Kamraj Marg from 9 am to noon on Monday.

    Other roads to be avoided are roundabout Sunehri Masjid, Rafi Marg, roundabout Rail Bhawan, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Raisina Road, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Maulana Azad Road and Motilal Nehru Marg.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Murmu to become 10th successive president to take oath on July 25

    Droupadi Murmu will become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977. Records show that since 1977, successive presidents have taken oath on July 25. India’s first President Rajendra Prasad took oath on January 26, 1950 — the day India became a Republic. In 1952, he went on to win the first presidential poll. He won the second presidential election and was in office till May 1962. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan took oath as the president on May 13, 1962 and was in office till May 13, 1967. Two presidents — Zakir Husain and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed — could not complete their tenures as they died in harness. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the sixth president of India, took oath on July 25, 1977. Since then successive presidents including Giani Zail Singh, R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma, K R Narayanan, A P J Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee and Ram Nath Kovind have taken oath on July 25.

  • 6:54 AM IST

    15th President of India | Murmu, 64, scripted history after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest. She got 6,76,803 votes against Sinha’s 3,80,177 votes, that is 64 per cent valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college and won the election by an overwhelming margin.

  • 6:48 AM IST

    Who is Droupadi Murmu ? Droupadi Murmu, was a BJP led NDA’s Presidential candidate who served as the former Jharkhand Governor in 2015. Later she headed the transport and commerce departments in the government of Odisha. She is the first woman tribal President in the Indian history.

  • 6:39 AM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu | President -elect, Droupadi Murmu will be taking oath of the highest office in India today, July 25, that would be followed by a 21 gun salute.

  • 6:09 AM IST

