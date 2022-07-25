Breaking News Live Updates July 25: President-elect Droupadi Murmu is all set to take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21 gun salute. She will become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977. According to Union Home Ministry, the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her. The President will then deliver an address. Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest. She would become India’s first tribal President. She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the worldAlso Read - Shubman Gill Gets Dismissed in MOST Bizarre Fashion During 2nd ODI; Watch Viral Video