Breaking News LIVE Updates July 26, 2021: Nine tourists were killed on Sunday after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller in a landslide near Basteri in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The death toll in various rain-related incidents including floods and landslides in Maharashtra rose to 149 with 36 more bodies being found yesterday in Satara and Raigad districts as rescue operations gathered pace, while 64 people remain missing. A total of 2,29,074 people have been evacuated from the affected districts in the Konkan region and western Maharashtra, to safer places. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Karnataka continued to remain grim with 10 people losing their lives in rain related incidets and two reported missing over the past two days. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest breaking news updates.Also Read - Caught on Camera: Boulders Roll Downhill Due to Landslide in Kinnaur; 9 Dead, Several Injured