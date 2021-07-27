Breaking News LIVE Updates July 27, 2021: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is on her first visit to the national capital since assuming office for a third term is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 4 pm on Tuesday. As per sources, CM Banerjee will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and a host of other party leaders during her stay in the city. The Trinamool Congress supremo had told reporters earlier that the PM has given time to her for a meeting later this week. She had, however, refused to disclose details of her scheduled meeting with Modi. Meanwhile, earlier on Monday evening, at least five Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the “constitutional boundary” of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people injured, including an SP, as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Good News For Govt Employees of THIS State, DA Hiked to 21.50% From 11.25% | Details Here

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday stepped down ending months of speculation over his exit, coinciding with his government completing two years in office, even as suspense continues on his successor. The 78-year-old BJP veteran, who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, said he quit “voluntarily” and will continue to remain active in state politics. Also Read - Prashant Kishor's I-PAC Team Confined to Hotel in Agartala, Police Says 'Routine Check-up'

