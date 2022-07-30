Breaking News, July 30: As torrential rains continue to lash several parts of India, incessant rainfall in some regions have caused disruption of everyday activities. The state of Uttarakhand is under spells of heavy showers that has triggered waterlogging in parts of Dehradun last night. Owing to such weather conditions, water levels also rose in the Khachda drain located at Lambagad washing away a part of Badrinath National Highway -7. The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Gold Rates Today: Prices Up For Yellow Metal On July 30. Check Revised Rates In Your City Here