Breaking News, July 31: A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist got killed in an encounter that took place at Binner area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, as per police officials on Sunday. The gunfight had started on Saturday evening after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area, according to news agency IANS. The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces. There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months. Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.